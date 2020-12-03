‘UNACCEPTABLE RISK’: No bail after alleged assault of cop

Mark Dennis Ernest Johnson was refused bail after allegedly assaulting a police officer during an arrest.

Mark Dennis Ernest Johnson was refused bail after allegedly assaulting a police officer during an arrest.

A MAN has been refused bail after he allegedly punched a police officer in the head during an arrest.

Mark Dennis Ernest Johnson, 29, is facing charges of assaulting a police officer and obstructing police.

It is also alleged Johnson kicked or attempted to kick one of the officers in the arrest process.

He appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday by videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House.

His lawyer Gavin James told the court Johnson disputed key facts of the allegations.

Mr James said Johnson was willing to abide by any bail conditions imposed including daily reporting and a curfew.

He said Johnson had recently returned to Bundaberg and wanted to stay.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account the bail objection material the submissions made by Mr James.

Mr Woodford also took into account Johnson was on a suspended sentence and had been subject to a return to prison warrant three times since 2011.

"(In) your history you have many, many, many fail to appear … you have breached bail conditions, you have breached probation," he said.

"You have a lengthy criminal record and you continue to breach court orders, you show no respect for court orders at all."

Mr Woodford found Johnson was a "high unacceptable risk" of failing to appear and committing further offences and bail was refused.

Johnson was remanded in custody and the matters were adjourned to be heard again on January 15.