'Unacceptable': PM's tough new restrictions on Curtis Island LNG exports

An aerial shot of the Australia Pacific LNG facility on Curtis Island.

GLADSTONE'S three LNG export plants could face tough new restrictions as the Australian Government cracks down on international gas exports.

Today Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced new export restrictions in a bid to make gas more affordable for Australians.

The Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism will give the government the power to impose export controls on companies when there is a shortfall of gas supply in the domestic market.

The three Curtis Island LNG plants, Queensland Curtis LNG, Australia Pacific LNG and Gladstone LNG, have been centre stage in the domestic gas crisis as the nation's east coast major international exporters of LNG.

"By ending the shortage, and ensuring the domestic market has adequate supplies, we will ensure gas prices in Australia are lower and fairly reflect international export prices as they should,” Mr Tunrbull said.

The announcement follows two meetings between chiefs of Shell, Origin and Santos (the main owners of Curtis Island's three LNG projects), on March 15 and April 19.

During meetings Mr Turnbull sought commitments from producers to become net contributors to the domestic market.

Owners of APLNG and QCLNG have agreed to the government's pleas to be "net contributors” to the domestic market, however Santos has put the recommendation "on notice”.

The commitment means projects put just as much gas into the domestic market as they draw out.

"While good progress has been made, these requirements have not been met,” Mr Turnbull said.

"It is unacceptable for Australia to become the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, but not have enough domestic supply for Australian households and businesses.

"Gas companies are aware they operate with a social licence from the Australian people.

"They cannot expect to maintain that licence if Australians are short changed because of excessive exports.”

Mr Turnbull also gave another warning to companies that have not yet committed to becoming net contributors to the domestic market.

"They will be required to outline how they will fall the shortfall of domestic gas as part of their overall production and exports,” he said.

The new regulations will be in place by July 1, this year.

It follows another initiative announced last week that the Australian Competition Consumer Commission will launch an investigation into the domestic gas market and the buying and selling behaviours of LNG exporters.