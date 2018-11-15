Umbilical proposal: do you know this couple?

UMBILICAL PROPOSAL: This couple got engaged at the Umbilical Brother's last show in Gladstone in 2015.

GLADSTONE will be one place the Umbilical Brother's Dave Collins won't forget in a hurry.

"It was 2015 and it was the first and only time someone has proposed in one of our shows," he said.

"The woman said 'Yes'."

The comedy duo are returning to Gladstone this weekend and he's keen to know how the couple are getting on three years later.

"I'd love to see them again at this weekend's show," he said.

"But they need to announce something else, they have to give us an update.

"Are they having a second wedding, or are they getting divorced.

"Perhaps they could announce they are going to have a baby, or even if she's having a baby to someone else?

"It could be anything."

If you know the people in this photograph contact The Observer.