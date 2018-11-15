Umbilical Brothers recall surprises from Gladstone audiences

Shane Dundas and David Collins are comedy duo The Umbilical Brothers appearing at the GECC Saturday night.

THE Umbilical Brother's Dave Collins said the last time the comedy duo performed in Gladstone it was pretty memorable.

"Do I remember Gladstone?" he said.

"Yes, because during our last show there an audience member proposed to his girlfriend during the performance.

"Then after the show a teenager jumped on-stage and tried to steal one of our puppets.

"We've had puppets stolen before so my partner Shane Dundas leaped on-stage to rescue it.

"Shane ended up rolling around on the stage with him trying to save the puppet.

"He got it back but the puppet got ripped in the process.

"Afterwards we met him and his mum who told us her son was a really big fan.

"Well, we can tell you he was as very big and strong fan."

VERY BIG FAN: The Umbilical Brothers meet with a young fan who was determined to souvenir one of their puppets in 2015.

The team have been performing together since the early nineties.

"We worked our way through every television stage show in Australia like Hey Hey It's Saturday and The Big Gig," Dave said.

"They used to let us get away with a lot of stuff.

"We were originally going to call ourselves The Zipper Brothers or Schwarz and Egger.

"But we didn't think the name Schwarzenegger would be around for long, but he is and so are we."

Their show Speedmouse takes advantage of the latest digital technology allowing them to jump to any routine or fast-forward through boring bits.

Unfortunately the remote control is missing, and the show's controller Tina starts playing mind games with Shane while Dave is arguing with the roadie.

"I don't even know why we have a roadie because there's no props or scenery for him to move?" he said.

"Speedmouse is one of our most beloved shows.

"We've changed so many major bits of the show even if you've seen it before there's a lot of new stuff.

"In fact even if you watched the show the night before it will have changed again."

Dave said this is their winning formula for keeping each performance fresh and fun.

"Every night we do something different to keep each other on our toes," Dave said.

"Things we have to improvise around so we're constantly laughing at each other.

"If you see me laughing during a show then you know Shane's done something I didn't see coming."

Mr Collins said the Umbilical Brothers have taken all of their shows to Gladstone.

"You have one of the most wonderful theatres in regional Australia," he said.

"It's such a beautiful theatre there.

"It'll be so cool to be back in Gladstone."

And if history is any guide not only will they surprise Gladstone audiences, they may be surprised in return.