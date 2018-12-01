Ulysses Toy Run to roar around town today

WORTHY CAUSE: The Ulysses Toy Run at the Tondoon Botanical Gardens.

WORTHY CAUSE: The Ulysses Toy Run at the Tondoon Botanical Gardens. Christopher Chan GLADV011212TOYS

IT'S that time of year again when the roar of motorcycle engines echo down the streets of Gladstone in the name of charity.

The Ulysses Toy Run will kick start from 10am today as dozens of riders prepared to spread Christmas cheer.

Gladstone Ulysses Branch president Clyde Luck has been involved with the Toy Run for the best part of nine years.

The club has been involved for more than 20 years.

Ulysses Motorcycle Club is designed for people over the age of 40 but Clyde said the more younger members they could recruit the better.

"You're a junior member at 40 but basically there's no difference in the membership - the difference is the 40 year olds, up until they get to 50, they've got to help the old fellas back on their bikes when they fall off," he joked.

But it's not all about the old folks today with children aged eight or above able to ride with an adult.

"The only restriction on that is their feet must be able to reach the foot pegs," Clyde said.

The Toy Run route will begin at Tondoon Gardens and travel through Sun Valley, South Gladstone, Gladstone Central, Callemondah, Clinton, New Auckland and Telina before arriving back at the gardens.

The aim of the Toy Run is to help the needy via the Salvation Army.

"It's not only presents for the little kids but they are always looking for things for older kids that tend to slip through the cracks," Clyde said.

"They're looking for non-perishable food donations and of course cash is king.

"If people want to (donate cash) we ask they make that directly to the Salvation Army officers there (today).

"They'll have a van there as well to take any presents."

There will be a sausage sizzle, raffle and cold drinks available.