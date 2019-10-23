Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Uluru too hot to climb in limited days remaining

by LUKE HAYES
23rd Oct 2019 6:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WITH just days left to climb Uluru before its October 25 closure, rock climbing hopefuls may have had their chances dashed due to scorching weather forecasts.

Parks Australia, which is responsible for conducting the climb, will not open the gates if the mercury is forecast to clear 36 degrees.

At least two of the remaining three days are forecast to be too hot for the climb to be allowed, with Thursday's forecast for Yulara at 37 degrees, while the following day is predicted to reach a stinking hot 39 degrees.

Tourists missed out on their chances three days last week, as the Red Centre begins to swelter through the spring season.

The highest recorded temperature at Yulara this month was a scorching 40.8 degrees, measured on October 15.

Historically, the Uluru climb has always been completely closed through the summer months from December to February.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks uluru

Top Stories

    Key players meet to develop fishing tourism plan

    premium_icon Key players meet to develop fishing tourism plan

    News Stakeholders meet to develop first stage of fishing tourism plan for the region.

    • 23rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    A dream 35 years in the making

    premium_icon A dream 35 years in the making

    News An extensive career in hairdressing has led one Gladstone woman to grab her dream...

    • 23rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Policy director pleased with our new direction

    premium_icon Policy director pleased with our new direction

    News Queensland Resources Council policy director says Gladstone is well positioned over...

    • 23rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Hull of an achievement for skipper

    premium_icon Hull of an achievement for skipper

    News VMR’s new skipper is marking her spot in the organisation’s history, working hard...

    • 23rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM