Rare and antique vehicles up for ‘one in a lifetime’ auction

A late Mitchell man who dedicated his life to restoring Ford vehicles will have his pride and joy collection auctioned off next month, featuring restored Ford models dating back from the 1920s to the 1950s.

Antique Ford Car Auction in Mitchell on June 12.

In a once in a lifetime opportunity for Ford enthusiasts to get their hands on the deceased estate of Athol Laycock who collected vehicles like Model A and Model T Fords such as the Customline Anniversary Models and ex-police vehicle, 1934 Ford Phateon Saloon.

Mr Laycock's only child, Marion Lowe said the expected fetching price is around $400,000 and includes the first vehicle Henry Ford manufactured, the T Model to the A Model 1930, called "Henry's Lady" and the first V8 manufactured in 1934 which has an overdrive system to purr down the highway.

"This car was a police vehicle in Brisbane in the 1930s then in 1953 became the customline as the "Anniversary Model" - it was a big car and the many times I would drive it, I really had to listen to hear it tick over," Ms Lowe said.

Ms Lowe said her father built the first T Model 35-years ago - the Red T Model roadster in the early 1980s.

"The cars were built from parts that he salvaged," she said.

"The V8 Ford Phaeton was bought original and he fully restored it about 25-years-ago.

"The 53 Customline was bought original and he fully restored it and the 1942 Harley Davidson was built six-years-ago from a collection of rusted parts."

It is expected the auction will attract people from all over Australia and will be held in Mitchell on June 12.

"He was a very gifted man with all the machinery, he could steer you in the right direction with all problems," Ms Lowe said.

"He worked around Mitchell when he was young, then left to work in the Injune Coal Mine for 12-years underground, then when the coal mine closed due to electric trains, Athol moved to Toowoomba and worked for Western Transports and continued onto Neil Mansell when he retired in 1999.

"He then moved back to Mitchell where he had a good few years until he lost his wife in 2016, he continued on but he's health started to falter and life became a hard road with so many health problems."

Mr Laycock passed away at home on October 31, 2019 and Ms Lowe said as the only child she was proud of all his achievements, just wish she was granted his patience.

For more information please visit www.maaroma.com.au or contact Seamus Filan on 0428 462 312 or email seamusandjane1@bigpond.com.

Originally published as Ultra rare and antique Ford vehicles up for 'one in a lifetime' auction