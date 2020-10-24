Ultimate guide to the state election
From the promises of jobs to the questions that leaders refuse to answer. Here's your ultimate guide to Queensland political party policies ahead of the 2020 state election.
BIG FIVE POLICIES:
Labor
Build a second M1
Introduce legislation to legalise euthanasia
Hire 9,475 frontline health staff
No new taxes
Hire 2,025 new police personnel by 2025
LNP
Build a New Bradfield Scheme
$300 rego rebate for every registered vehicle owner
Partner with the private sector to fast track surgeries
No new taxes
Four lane the Bruce Highway and build a second M1
JOBS:
Labor: The Palaszczuk Government has steered clear of
committing to a jobless target if it wins the October 31 poll. They claim their
"economic recovery plan" will support 55,000 jobs.
LNP: The LNP has set an ambitious unemployment target of 5 per cent, with the aim to reach it before the end of the next term of government.
BUDGET:
Labor: Labor has promised to hand down a Budget by the week
of November 30. It is yet to release its costings (despite attacking the LNP
over it), but has promised to fund their pledges with $4bn in borrowings. They have also ruled out asset sales, tax hikes and cuts to the public service.
LNP: They have ruled out asset sales, tax hikes and cuts to
the public service. And have committed to aiming towards a Budget surplus by
about 2023-24. But they are yet to release their costings and say how they will
pay for their plan.
CRIME
Labor: They want to hire an extra 2025 police personnel over the
next 5 years in what they say is the biggest investment in 30 years. At least 150
new officers would be deployed to each region across the state. Premier
Annastacia Palaszczuk has previously said the regions had been asking for more police on the beat.
LNP: An LNP government would trial a night time curfew in
Townsville in a bid to crackdown on youth crime. There would be a curfew of 8pm
for kids aged 14 and younger. And there would be a curfew of 10pm for kids aged 15 to 17.
They have also promised to boost Crime Stoppers' funding by $1.5 million.
EDUCATION:
Labor: They have promised to hire 6100 teachers and 1100
teacher aides over the next four years at a cost of $2.2bn. But more than half
of those positions would be replacements, boosting classroom teacher numbers by
2,190.
LNP: The LNP have promised to hire an additional 3350
teachers and 760 teacher aides over the next four years at a cost of $1.05bn.
They say these figures don't include replacements, which they would also hire under their plan.
HEALTH
Labor: A re-elected Labor government would hire 5,800
nurses, 475 paramedics, 1,500 doctors and 1,700 allied health professionals.
They claim the cost of the commitment would come from the existing health
budget.
LNP: They have pledged to hire 4500 more nurses, doctors,
paramedics and allied health workers, costing taxpayers $1.3bn. An LNP
government would also invest $300 million to "fast-track" surgeries, by
partnering with the private sector.
ENVIRONMENT:
Labor: Invest $40 million to protect the Great Barrier Reef including through eco-tourism to create more than 200 jobs across Queensland. Funding package includes $10.1 million for upgrades to National Parks and World Heritage Areas. Will also consult on expanding the ban on single use plastics
LNP: Pledged $60 million to stimulate the recycling sector to turn Queensland into the "Recycling State". An LNP government would also introduce a voluntary fishing license buyback scheme, implement a ReefSafe labelling policy for seafood sustainably sourced from the Great Barrier Reef and deliver three new artificial reefs to support recreational fishers.
COLOURFUL QUOTES:
"I don't need someone to hold my hand for a week." -
Annastacia Palaszczuk's veiled swipe at Scott Morrison's week long visit to
Queensland, where he campaigned with Deb Frecklington.
"I can guarantee that Jackie Trad will never be in my
Cabinet." - Deb Frecklington's dig at Labor, when Annastacia Palaszczuk faced
questions over Ms Trad's future.
"I think this guy's got to grow up, I really think he does." - Scott Morrison's swipe at Steven
Miles, after the Deputy Premier accused the PM of taking a week off the job to
campaign with the LNP.
"I cannot be any clearer, minority governments don't work." - Annastacia Palaszczuk, who ran a minority government between 2015 and 2017 with the support of independent MP
Peter Wellington.
"Minority government can work. It can work, it just requires a lot of work." -
former premier Peter Beattie, who ran a minority between 1998 and 2001 with the
support of the same independent MP Peter Wellington.
"Of course they will do whatever they need to try and form government and I think for her to
suggest otherwise is completely disingenuous." - Greens MP Michael Berkman on
Annastacia Palaszczuk's claim that she won't do any deals in a hung parliament.
"No, Campbell Newman." - Deb Frecklington, when asked if she's afraid to speak the former
premier's name.
LNP & LABOR MYTHS BUSTED:
What they have claimed:
Labor is warning of public service cuts under an LNP government.
Ministers are even being driven around in a bus emblazoned with 'Don't Risk LNP
Cuts'.
What we know:
The LNP have repeatedly insisted they will not make cuts to the public service -
as well as sell assets or hike taxes. They have said their costing will be
released before October 30.
What they have claimed:
The LNP has claimed the Labor government is the only government in the
country that won't be delivering a Budget this year.
What we know:
Labor have promised to hand down a Budget in the week of November 30 if they
are re-elected on October 31.
What they have claimed:
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington
have both claimed they will not do any deals if they fall short of a majority
at the October 31 poll.
What we know:
Ms Palaszczuk made the same claim at the 2015 election, before she went on to
form a minority government with the support of independent MP Peter Wellington.
THE ELECTORATES THEY HAVE VISITED:
Annastacia Palaszczuk:
Day 1 - Lytton
Day 2 - Trager
Day 3 - Townsville, Mundingburra
Day 4 - Barron River
Day 5 - Currumbin
Day 6 - McConnel
Day 7 - Pumicestone
Day 8 - Maryborough
Day 9 - Gladstone
Day 10 - Rockhampton
Day 11 - Kawana, Caloundra
Day 12 - Caloundra
Day 13 - Macalister (Campaign launch)
Day 14 - Gaven
Day 15 - Coomera
Day 16 - Burdekin, Townsville
Day 17 - Mulgrave
Deb Frecklington:
Day 1 - Bonney
Day 2 - Nudgee
Day 3 - Cairns
Day 4 - Townsville
Day 5 - Theodore, Currumbin
Day 6 - Mansfield, Bundamba
Day 7 - Hervey Bay
Day 8 - Redcliffe
Day 9 - Whitsunday, Townsville
Day 10 - Mundingburra
Day 11 - Algester, Miller
Day 12 - Pumicestone, Glass House
Day 13 - South Brisbane (Campaign launch)
Day 14 - Lytton, Oodgeroo
Day 15 - Keppel, Rockhampton
Day 16 - Townsville, Barron River
Day 17 - Gaven, Mudgeeraba
THE QUESTIONS THEY WON'T ANSWER:
1. How will Labor spend its $4bn in borrowings?
Labor has committed to $4bn in borrowings, but is yet
to fully spell out how it will spend it. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has
promised that Treasurer Cameron Dick will release those details before polling
day.
2. Will Annastacia Palaszczuk or Deb Frecklington stand down as leader if both parties fall short of a majority?
Neither leader could answer this question. They have
both promised to do no deals if their parties fall short of a majority. Could
they step aside to let someone else in their party do that deal? We don't know.
3. How will the LNP fund their election promises?
The party has ruled out cuts to the public service, asset sales or tax hikes to pay for its promises. And they are also aiming for
a Budget surplus within the next four years. They say their costings will be
released next week.
TOP THREE CONTROVERSIES:
A calculated move by Labor to release old Facebook posts made by LNP's Mundingburra candidate Glenn Doyle derailed the LNP's campaign for days. Mr Doyle copped criticism for seemingly questioning the virtue of women's education and linking death and famine as a way to beat climate change.
Whether or not high-profile former frontbencher Jackie Trad would be returned to cabinet became a major sticking point for Labor after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the unions ended up in a biffo over who determines the makeup of the ministry.
Deb Frecklington courted controversy after allegations, which she denied, her own party had referred her to the electoral commission over concerns about the possibility of illegal property developer donations finding their way into LNP coffers.
PREFERENCES:
The LNP controversially declared the party would preference Labor last across the state, a move Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk branded a "recipe for chaos and instability". The LNP's preference plan, in effect, would put the Greens above Labor, a move that will have the biggest impact in Jackie Trad's seat of South Brisbane.
Labor, as is tradition, placed One Nation last on its how-to-vote cards though a number of Labor candidates were given a slap on the wrist after being caught telling voters to put the LNP last instead.
Katter's Australian Party and One Nation have struck a preference swap deal, with both minor parties putting each other second.
EARLY VOTING:
Pre-polling votes as at 3.30pm Thursday: 459,000
Postal votes issued: 898,062
Electronically assisted voting: 800.
Polling booths open on October 31: 1425
