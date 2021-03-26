Ultimate beauty salon opens in Gladstone’s CBD

Hannah Kidd and Toni Clayton have become business partners and brought Suga Xo and Repunzels, a pedicure, tanning and dreadlock salon, to the Gladstone Region.

Hannah Kidd and Toni Clayton have become business partners and brought Suga Xo and Repunzels, a pedicure, tanning and dreadlock salon, to the Gladstone Region.

Gladstone residents can get pampered in comfort and style at a new beauty salon in the CBD.

Best friends turned business partners, Hannah Kidd and Toni Clayton, have combined their talents to create the ultimate beauty salon.

Located on Tank St, Suga XO is a tan and pedicure salon owned by Ms Clayton and Repunzel is a dread salon owned by Ms Kidd.

After both having children, Ms Kidd, 32, and Ms Clayton, 37, wanted to come back to work doing something they loved.

“Hannah used to be a chef and didn’t want to go back to hospitality and she wanted to do dreads as she’s really good at them,” Ms Clayton said.

“I owned a tanning salon years ago and we wanted to do something different.”



Ms Clayton said they wanted to open a salon where people, especially mothers, could come to relax.

“We wanted a spot where people don’t want to leave,” Ms Clayton said.

“To be a place where you can go to relax, we’ve got kids too and sometimes you just need a minute.”

But for those who love spending time with their little ones, Ms Clayton said a special chair was on its way.

“I’ve got a little chair coming for little girls to sit down and relax with their mums as well to get a pedicure,” she said.

“We’re the only place where you can go with a friend.”

Both women said they used exclusive products for their businesses.

Ms Kidd said she used organic and cruelty-free products from Lokk Stokk & Apparel, a small business in Western Australia.

Ms Clayton said she also stocked various tanning products including Vani-T, Black Magic, Mine Tan, Naked Tan and Summer Tan.

“I’m probably the only salon in town that does stock different tans just because everyone has different skin,” she said.

Suga XO and Repunzel is located on 34 Tank St, Gladstone Central.

Suga XO’s opening hours are Monday to Tuesday from 9.30am to 2pm, Thursday to Friday from 9.30pm until 2pm and 4.35pm to 9pm and Saturday from 9.30am until 2pm.

Repunzel is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am until 2pm and Saturday’s by appointment only.

Prices for pedicures range from $25 to $70, and prices for dreads vary for a temporary set of dreads and a full head of dreads cost $250.