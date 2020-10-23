Ultimate AFL Grand Final guide

History will be made in Brisbane this weekend with the AFL Grand Final, and while the game was a total sellout, there are plenty of options for Queenslanders wanting to mark the occasion.

Pubs and restaurants around Queensland will screen the historic Richmond Tigers vs Geelong Cats game at the Gabba, and diehard fans who missed out on tickets can feel the same atmosphere at venues including the Pineapple Hotel, Story Bridge Hotel or Trafalgar Lane among plenty of others.

Jason Mooney, Nigel Gralton, Catherine King and Ed Slaughter, ready to watch the AFL grand final at the Boundary, West End. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

The Boundary in West End will celebrate the event by hosting a three-hour dinner and beverage package - including breads and garlic loaf as a starter, chicken parmy or steak for dinner and a range of drinks options.

General Manager of The Boundary, Grant Morgan, said customers are still embracing and making an evening out of the grand final despite the Brisbane Lions not playing.

"We've seen a surge in patrons coming in to watch the AFL this season and we're looking forward to hosting them for our AFL Grand Final dinner," he said.

"We're offering a sit-down dinner and beverage package, where guests can watch the game on the big screen live from their own exclusive table."

Luke Best will be watching the game at The Boundary with his wife and father - and will be remembering his uncle, AFL legend in country Victoria, Ron Best, who recently passed away.

"I'll be attending The Boundary's AFL dinner this weekend with my wife, and my dad is coming down from the Sunshine Coast to join us," Mr Best said.

Adam Carter, Gabi Trevino and Luke Best, ready to watch the AFL grand final at the Boundary, West End. Picture: Liam Kidston.

"He's a long time AFL fan - a diehard Fitzroy and now Lions supporter. He's devastated that the Lions aren't in the Grand Final, but will be barracking for the Cats on Saturday.

"My old man's brother and my uncle, Ron Best, who recently passed away, was an AFL legend in country Victoria."

Joel Selwood of the Cats spoke of Mr Best's uncle in his post game appearance last week.

Patrons who haven't yet organised their Grand Final viewing plans have been urged to book due to COVID restrictions and massive demand for tables.

For those watching from home, Channel 7 will begin Grand Final coverage from 4.30pm AEDT.

While pubs will be a popular choice to view the match, there are a number of outdoor areas in Brisbane presenting the game on big screens for families who would prefer to pack a picnic and sit outdoors.

The outdoor venues include Riverstage, South Bank, Brisbane City Botanic Gardens and Queens Street Mall, although brollies should be packed in case of potential rainfall.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said thunderstorm activity is increasing with the warmer weather, but storms on the big day should stay further inland.

"We will have fairly cloudy and humid conditions for the AFL grand final on Saturday, with a chance of a shower in the late afternoon and evening over Brisbane," Ms Hoff said.

"It we see any thunderstorm activity it's much more likely to remain further inland and not make it to the Gabba itself."

For the lucky ones who managed to snap up a ticket before they sold out within 20 minutes, the Gabba have a delicious new menu for footy fans to look forward to.

From steamed dumplings to doughnuts and Greek souvlaki, the 2020 Grand Final will taste very different to years past thanks to catering by family business O'Brien Group, who have built several new food carts ahead of this year's big dance.

Fan favourites including pies, hot chips and sausage rolls will be given pride of place in established snack outlets within the Gabba.

TransLink have urged those catching public transport to the match or to venues to plan their journey in advance to ensure they arrive well before the match starts.

Head to the TransLink website to plan your trip for the Grand Final and check up on their scheduled services.

OUTDOOR VENUES

Riverstage

Get the best seat in the house to enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment, food and drinks before the opening bounce of the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final on the big screen. Go to ticketmaster.com.au to reserve your free tickets. Grab a picnic rug and bring the family along for a great night of family fun.

Brisbane City Botanic Gardens

Get your hands on a footy at the Brisbane City Botanic Gardens with NAB AFL Auskick Clinics, food, big screen, Rebel pop-up shop, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Only a 10 minute walk from Central or Roma St railway stations.

South Bank

Enjoy Footy Festival activities from Streets Beach in South Bank with a relaxed, family friendly atmosphere, music and of course a big screen to celebrate the uniquely Brisbane 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Queen Street Mall

The Queen Street Mall will come to life during Grand Final Week, with the City Sounds program stretching the entire week and the Mall painted in AFL colours as the excitement builds in the lead up to the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

PUBS AND VENUES

Pineapple Hotel (right next to Gabba) - first in first served

Story Bridge Hotel - taking pre-game bookings and match bookings essential

Trafalgar Lane - Opposite the Gabba - live music from 2pm onwards. Enjoy food from LaStazione Pizza Bar Restaurant, Sichuan Tiger, Ku-o Gabba or Ribs & Burgers.

The Boundary - West End - 3 hour dinner and beverage package watching the game on the big screen from exclusive table. Bookings essential.

The Fox Hotel - Game viewed on projector screens - $20 cheeseburger + schooner

Burger Urge Windsor - $5 beer and wine specials all evening

Yatala Drive-In- Gates open 5pm we will be kicking things off with live football under the big screen and prizes for best dressed fans! Game starts approx. 7.30pm LIVE on the biggest screen in Australia. Admission only $40 per carload of people. Includes a Yatala Drive In family feast pack, 1 x massive popcorn, 1 x smiths chips, 1 x maltesers pack, 1 x cadbury chocolate bar and 4 x large soft drinks. No charge for the screening.

The YOT Club - Cruise on the Brisbane River, game presented on a 4x3 metre LED screen.

Regatta, The Morrison, Victory Hotel, Osbourne Hotel, Pig N Whistle, Orion Hotel, Stones Corner Hotel, Stock Exchange Hotel, The Paddo, Newmarket Hotel, Darling & Co + plenty more.

TIPS FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORT

* Plan your journey and arrive well before the match starts.

* Use the journey planner to find out which scheduled bus and train services travel to and from The Gabba.

* If you are travelling by train, hop off at Central station and change to the CBD shuttle at Stop 7, Ann Street. Please note: no shuttles depart from Roma Street station. You can also hop off at South Bank station and transfer to any Woolloongabba-bound bus there.

* Wear a mask to and from the game - strongly recommended

* Leave a gap between you and other passengers at the station and on-board services

* Travel early to avoid the last minute rush

* Stay home if you are unwell.

