Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue winched a 56-year-old Ukrainian sailor off the bulk carrier Phoenix Beauty east of Hay Point last night.
RACQ CQ Rescue winched a 56-year-old Ukrainian sailor off the bulk carrier Phoenix Beauty east of Hay Point last night. RACQ CQ Rescue
News

Ukranian sailor winched to safety

Zizi Averill
by
24th Apr 2019 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A UKRANIAN sailor has been airlifted to hospital after being winched from a bulk carrier 20km off Hay Point.

The 56-year-old man began suffering from chest pain and shortness of breath about 8.30pm yesterday while on board the 287-metre cargo ship Phoenix Beauty.

Within 15 minutes of rescue crews receiving the call last night, RACQ CQ Rescue, with a Critical Care Paramedic on board, flew to the anchored vessel east of Mackay.

The rescue operation was hampered by the boat's weight restrictions, and crews were not able to land on deck.

As the helicopter hovered six metres overhead, the rescue crewman was winched down onto the deck of the ship.

The ill sailor was secured into an Air Rescue Vest before both men were winched up into the helicopter.

The patient was flown to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

critical care hay point mackay mackay base hospital phoenix beauty racq cq rescue rescue sailor
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    LIST: Spots to fish during HookUp without a boat

    premium_icon LIST: Spots to fish during HookUp without a boat

    News You don't need a fancy boat to land some big catches during HookUp.

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    News All you need to know about where and when commemorations are held.

    Boyne Island Macca's adding extra colour to HookUp

    premium_icon Boyne Island Macca's adding extra colour to HookUp

    News Kids can get involved in competition and win great prizes.

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    HookUp early birds will catch $10k worth of clues

    premium_icon HookUp early birds will catch $10k worth of clues

    News It literally pays to arrive early to this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM