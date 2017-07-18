The instrument craze taking over Gladstone

Sharon Louise will share her knowledge with students young and old.

THE humble ukulele has soared in popularity in recent years, becoming the go-to instrument for starting out musicians around the world.

In recognition of this trend, Gladstone's Kindermusik, run by Clare Evans will start ukulele lessons for children and adults this coming Monday.

"The ukulele is such a joyful, happy instrument and it's also a really accessible instrument for people to start learning," Mrs Evans said.

"It's a great way to introduce people to playing in a group."

"I stumbled upon the ukulele when my son was given a ukulele," she said

The instrument appealed to her so much that five years ago she co-founded a uke group in Agnes Water, AWSUM, (Agnes Water Social Ukulele Musicians).

"The uke is taking over where the recorder has been in schools," Ms Louise said.

"It's a very portable instrument and because of the pitch of the instrument you feel happy when you play it."

Ms Louise said the ukulele lends itself to many music genres, including folk music, blues, reggae and even contemporary pop.

To become proficient at playing one song, for a complete beginner, it would take four to five weeks, depending on how you learn, she said.

"Music is infinite, you can always keep learning," Ms Louise said.

To book a lesson go to www.themusikroom.com.