Crews from the Gladstone Queensland Ambulance Service branch responded to a one-vehicle collision with a cow in the locality of Aldoga last night.
Udder catastrophe: Car collides with cow in Aldoga

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
20th Dec 2020 1:01 PM
An ‘udderly’ catastrophic collision had paramedics moo-ving quickly to a rural locality in the Gladstone region yesterday evening.

The Gladstone Queensland Ambulance Service branch received the call from a first responder around 7am Sunday from Aldoga.

Crews arrived on scene to find a teenage woman whose car had collided with a cow on Aldoga Road and Gladstone Mount Larcom Road.

She was transported to the Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

