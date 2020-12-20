Udder catastrophe: Car collides with cow in Aldoga
An ‘udderly’ catastrophic collision had paramedics moo-ving quickly to a rural locality in the Gladstone region yesterday evening.
The Gladstone Queensland Ambulance Service branch received the call from a first responder around 7am Sunday from Aldoga.
Crews arrived on scene to find a teenage woman whose car had collided with a cow on Aldoga Road and Gladstone Mount Larcom Road.
She was transported to the Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.