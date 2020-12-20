Udder catastrophe: Car collides with cow in Aldoga

Crews from the Gladstone Queensland Ambulance Service branch responded to a one-vehicle collision with a cow in the locality of Aldoga last night.

An ‘udderly’ catastrophic collision had paramedics moo-ving quickly to a rural locality in the Gladstone region yesterday evening.

The Gladstone Queensland Ambulance Service branch received the call from a first responder around 7am Sunday from Aldoga.

Crews arrived on scene to find a teenage woman whose car had collided with a cow on Aldoga Road and Gladstone Mount Larcom Road.

She was transported to the Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.