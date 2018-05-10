Ubobo's iconic General Store is up for sale

BOYNE VALLEY ICON: Ubobo General Store is up for sale

THE UBOBO General Store is a Boyne Valley icon and it's looking for new owners.

One of the store's current owners, Lyn Stiller, said it was time to pass the baton to new owners.

"It's been trading since 1927, and we've owned it for the past 12 years, it's time for the next custodians to look after it," she said.

The store is currently being managed by Hugh Harvey.

"I worked there for four years but Hugh has been running it since with the help of some lovely local ladies," Lyn said.

"He's a bit of a character, but he's spent 12 years managing and maintaining it."

The store is the only retail shop for 100 kms in any direction.

It's not so much a shop, it's integral to the community out there.

"Plus it's not just rural people anymore, there are many visitors to the area these days."

"The store is at the crossroads which captures the traffic from Monto, Blackmans Gap Rd and Kroombit Tops."

The store and attached house has been listed with Knight Frank Real Estate.

"It's a beautiful building; we would have liked to add an outdoor cafe to it," Lyn said.

"I think really good times are ahead, especially if the Rail Trail goes ahead."

"I reckon its definitely got another 100 years in it."