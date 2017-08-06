23°
State school's students outperform rest of Queensland

Sarah Steger
| 6th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
Ubobo State School had four students, Thomas, Aislynn, Sophie, and Lydia, take the NAPLAN test this year, however, they're results were not printed due to the small number of students in their cohort and the possible risk of identification.
Ubobo State School had four students, Thomas, Aislynn, Sophie, and Lydia, take the NAPLAN test this year, however, they're results were not printed due to the small number of students in their cohort and the possible risk of identification.

LAST week the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority released the 2017 NAPLAN results.

Along with the comprehensive list of raw data came the opportunity for schools to measure and compare their students' scores.

However, a number of students who's results were exceptionally high went unnoticed.

Ubobo State High School had 100% participation in the NAPLAN test. It also had a mere four students eligible to take it.

While the four children produced impressive results, their scores were not made public due to the school's small cohort.

Ubobo State High School currently has a total of 12 students.

Because of this small population and the even smaller number of children taking the test, the QCAA ensures students cannot be identified from their results by omitting them from the report.

"Although we have small cohort numbers, we want to celebrate the individual successes of our students," Principal Jason Manttan said.

Of the four Ubobo students who sat the test, all scored at or above the Queensland average in all areas of the test.

Even more impressive is "of the 20 test scores, Ubobo students achieved the top banding in 14 of these scores," Mr Manttan said.

Mr Manttan explained the banding system to The Observer, saying "year 3 bandings range from Band 1 to Band 6 and year 5 bandings range from Band 3 to Band 8."

"When people are talking about the Upper Two Bands (U2B), for year 3 this obviously means Band 5 and 6."

17 of Ubobo's students' test scores were in the Upper Two Bands, meaning Ubobo's averaged results out-performed Queensland's printed schools' results in year 3 and year 5 reading, numeracy and grammar and punctuation.

Ubobo State School had three year 3 students and one year 5 student sit the test.

All four achieved the top banding in grammar and punctuation, with Ubobo's lone year 5 student scoring higher than the top printed Queensland school in spelling.

"The students have received some fantastic results across all tested areas ... learning successes are regularly celebrated at school [and we] thoroughly enjoy clustering (our) efforts with neighbouring small schools," Mr Manttan said.

In light of the small student population, Ubobo State Schools has the capability to individualise its learning, specifically tailoring learning to cater to each student's needs.

"Students are ability grouped in English and Mathematics which has seen great improvement in student learning ... [we're also] fortunate enough to have two fantastic long term support staff assisting with student learning," the principal said.

Ubobo State School is currently planning a Small Schools Spelling Bee for later in the year and is inviting all small schools in the region to attend.

Ubobo State School NAPLAN highlights

Year 3 Reading - Average 604 scale score

Year 3 G&P - Average 687 scale score

Year 3 Numeracy - Average 558 scale score

Year 5 Reading - 687 scale score

Year 5 Spelling - 687 scale score

Year 5 G&P - 893 scale score

Year 5 Numeracy - 694 scale score

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  education gladstone region naplan schools ubobo state school

