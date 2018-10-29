Uber to launch new service in Gladstone

RIDE-sharing giant Uber will soon expand into regional Australia with plans to have cars driving in Gladstone before Christmas.

Uber Australia and New Zealand cities head Natalie Malligan said the country's 15 new Uber locations were chosen for their unfulfilled demand as thousands of people in the selected towns had tried to use the ride-sharing service and discovered it wasn't available, the Courier Mail reports.

Ms Malligan said the towns had also been selected as places where ride-sharing could complement the existing transport options and provide accessible travel for users without cars.

In Queensland Uber expects to launch its service in Gladstone, Rockhampton, Mackay, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

The company will also launch in regional towns across Victoria and New South Wales.

"This year alone we've seen more than 280,000 people in these cities open the app, looking for a ride, so we're excited to respond to the demand, Ms Malligan said.

"The message is pretty clear that people want more options for affordable transport, so they can access the same opportunities as people in the big cities."

Uber will hold a series of town hall meetings over the next month to sign up and process new drivers in the regional towns, the Courier Mail reports.