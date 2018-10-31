UBER JOBS: How you can become a driver

INFO: Uber will hold a driver information session on Monday, November 5 at the Oaks Grand at 10am.

RIDE-sharing company Uber has released more details about its expansion in regional areas including Gladstone.

UberX will launch in early December and will confirm the date for Gladstone in the coming weeks.

The company will hold a driver information session on Monday, November 5 at the Oaks Grand at 10am.

The session will allow people to learn more about becoming an Uber driver and ask questions.

Uber Queensland state manager Alex Golden said the service presented a great opportunity for residents to earn extra money while having flexible work hours.

Mr Golden expected the service to be at its busiest on weekends and during major events.

People interested can sign up to drive at uber.com.

Those who have signed up can also get help via the Driver App from a 24/7 team.

Driver requirements for QLD can be found at t.uber.com/QLDrequirements.

Gladstone is one of 15 regional towns in Queensland, NSW and Victoria to launch ahead of the busy summer period.

Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Mackay will also get the service.

Uber says over 280,000 people have opened the app looking for a ride in 2018.