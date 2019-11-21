Uber driver facing rape charge

AN UBER driver was charged with rape after he allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger before driving her home.

Yamur Sadiqi faced Mt Druitt Local Court yesterday on charges of sexual intercourse without consent and indecent assault after the 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped as he drove her home late on Saturday night.

Police will allege Sadiqi, a father of an infant boy, picked up the woman in his red Nissan Micra hatchback in West Pennant Hills about 11pm on Saturday, and was asked to drive the woman to her North Shore home.

He allegedly pulled the car over in Carlingford and sexually assaulted the woman before continuing the journey home.

The woman reported the incident to North Shore Local Area Command and, after an investigation, officers arrested Sadiqi at a house on Acropolis Ave, Rooty Hill, about 9.20am yesterday.

A male driver is facing a rape charge after he allegedly sexually assaulted his passenger before driving her home. Picture: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Detectives seized several items from Sadiqi's home that will now be sent for forensic analysis.

He was refused bail by police to appear at Mt Druitt Local Court late yesterday afternoon.

The Afghan national was refused bail in court and will next appear in Parramatta Local Court on November 17. The Daily Telegraph understands Sadiqi holds a Hire Car Driver Authorisation and underwent a criminal-background check before he was employed as a driver.

An Uber spokesman said as soon as the company was alerted to the alleged incident it immediately removed the driver from the platform and said they were working with police in their investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the woman and her family at this time," the spokesman said.

It is not the first time a driver of the ride-sharing service has been accused of rape. In an unrelated incident, a 39-year-old man was charged with raping a British tourist in Vaucluse in last October.

The Pakistani national, who has Australian residency, was refused bail in Burwood Local Court after he allegedly pulled alongside and offered the woman a lift home in his Hyundai i30 as she walked along Bayswater Rd.

He then allegedly drove her to a street where he parked and raped her.

The alleged assault was reported to police and the man was arrested at his home in Lakemba.

He was charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

The ride-sharing service, which passengers book via an app, was legalised in NSW in December.

UPDATE: Mr Sadiqi was subsequently acquitted after a jury found him not guilty of all charges.