Uber driver attacked, car stolen after booking dispute

A man calling himself "The Boss" attacked a Brisbane Uber driver then took off in his vehicle while intoxicated after a booking dispute.

Abraham Adu Bol, 29, faced Brisbane Magistrates Court charged with common assault and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The court heard Bol had just gotten out of hotel quarantine when the incident happened on July 22.

Bol leaving Brisbane Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Brad Fleet

An intoxicated Bol ordered an Uber in Windsor before being taken to Lutwyche.

"For whatever reason you called yourself 'The Boss'," Acting Magistrate John McGrath said today.

A "completely irrational" Bol then demanded to be taken back to where he'd been picked up from.

The driver told him to book the trip prompting an enraged Bol to start punching him.

The driver got out of the vehicle and Bol continued the assault before jumping in the car and driving off.

The vehicle was located several hours later in Ipswich being driven by someone else.

Bol was initially charged with assaults occasioning bodily harm and unlawful entry of vehicle for committing an indictable offence however these were dropped on his plea of guilty to the other charges.

Legal Aid lawyer Axel Beard said his Sudanese born client had experienced "extremely traumatic" incidents living in a Kenyan refugee camp for 11 years before migrating to Australia in 2004.

In one incident Bol's family had to flee the camp when it came under armed attack from locals.

At the time of offending Bol had travelled up from Victoria to see his partner only to unexpectedly learn he would have to quarantine.

After exiting quarantine he began to drink heavily which then led to the assault, Mr Beard said.

"When Mr Bol consumes alcohol he is a different man to the man that is otherwise a productive member of his community and an engaged member of his family, and otherwise gainfully employed," he said.

Acting Magistrate John McGrath said Bol's actions were "very, very, very anti-social".

"When you aren't affected by grog you're a very good member of the community," he said.

Bol was sentenced to nine months imprisonment wholly suspended.

Originally published as Uber driver attacked, car stolen after booking dispute