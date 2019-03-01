Uber introduces tipping: Union says it’s ‘dangerous’

THE Transport Workers Union has slammed Uber's introduction of tipping, warning that it's the start of the "Americanisation" of service industries.

In their latest app update, Uber ridesharing app now includes the ability to tip the driver, and the Uber Eats app includes the choice of tipping both the driver and the food maker. Uber's website states: "Uber takes zero fees on tips."

But Transport Workers' Union of Australia (Queensland Branch) Secretary Peter Biagini said it set a "dangerous precedent", as it will not fix the system for drivers "struggling to achieve fair pay and conditions". He believes Uber should instead just pay their drivers more.

"This is not America where the working poor live on tips," Mr Biagini said.

"Introducing tipping is just another way for Uber to shirk their responsibilities to their workers.

"Uber drivers have seen their share of the profits that Uber makes consistently shrink, while Uber continues to exploit drivers and riders all over Australia and the world.

"By placing the onus on passengers to top up the wages of drivers, Uber continues to rake in money while drivers are again uncertain in their earnings.

"Uber drivers and riders deserve stability in work and income, and Uber needs to take responsibility instead of palming it off to the end users, the customers.

"What happens when Uber decides to take an even bigger cut of rides and deliveries? Uber needs to take real steps to ensure that their drivers and riders earn a living wage - tipping is not the way.

"The Union Movement in Australia has fought for hundreds of years for a minimum wage and fairness at work, and the TWU will always fight these greedy multinationals that try to take that away."

Uber Eats top rated restaurant DannyBoys Kelvin Grove store manager Cameron Joice said that he hadn't noticed any tips coming in via the app.

"I guess if enough people do it, it could mean even more revenue coming in (from Uber Eats)," he said. "But I am not too sure how popular it will be."

He said the thought that people would be less likely to tip the eateries on the app, because they didn't deal directly with them.

HOW THE TIPPING WORKS:

Uber's Australian website states:

In-app tips on Uber

Introducing an easy way to say thanks. Riders and Uber Eats customers now have the option to tip right from the app after each trip or delivery. Here's how it works:

Tipping is up to you: it's completely optional but always appreciated

Easy and convenient: to ensure a smooth, uninterrupted ride, you can tip drivers after your trip at a time when it's convenient for you

Zero service fees: tips go directly to drivers; Uber does not charge additional service fees on tips

Privacy: tipping is associated with your trip, not your name

How it works on Uber:

Make sure you have the latest version of the app to provide your driver a tip. You can add a tip after rating your ride. Tips can also be added from your trip history and trip receipt. You have up to 30 days after your trip is completed to give a tip.

Select a preset amount for your tip.

Or enter a custom tip if you'd like to provide a different amount.

Tap Done to send the tip.

How it works on Uber Eats:

Make sure to download the latest version of the Uber Eats app. To give your delivery partner a tip, first rate your order after receiving your food. You have up to 7 days after your delivery is completed to give a tip.

Then select a preset amount for your tip.

Or enter a custom tip if you'd like to provide a different amount.

Tap Submit and Continue to send the tip.