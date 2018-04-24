Uate: Sea Eagles need to 'move on from Gladstone'

HONEST: Akuila Uate called on the media to get behind Sea Eagles players by being positive.

SEA Eagles winger Akuila Uate says his team needs to "move on from Gladstone" and has called on the media to back down so players can take a positive approach to the game.

At a sometimes tense but emotionally honest press conference this morning, Uate said he felt for the players involved in the recent scandal and the media did not have the full story as to what happened on April 8.

"We wake up every morning... social media, technology's everything these days," he said.

"The main thing for me is you guys can actually help us in being positive.

"I think we've had enough of these dramas. From a player looking in, we get dragged down by you guys.

"We've got feelings as well. If you drag us down of course we're not going to be the best player we could be."

Uate said the events in Gladstone happened a month ago and both players and the media needed to move on to help the game of rugby league, which he called the "greatest game of all".

"It's not a good look when we know the real story but there's a different story out there," he said.

But he refused to elaborate when asked by reporters what the "real story" was.

"I'm not going to comment on that," he said.

Captain Daly Cherry-Evans was fined $10,000 following an altercation with team-mate Jackson Hastings during the team's visit to Gladstone.

Further fines of $1500 each against four players for breaching curfew during a visit to a Gladstone strip club were also announced this afternoon.