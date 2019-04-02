Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The latest incident was too one too many. Image: Phil Hillyard
The latest incident was too one too many. Image: Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Phillips quits Panthers after drink driving charge

2nd Apr 2019 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Penrith winger Tyrone Phillips has resigned from the NRL club following a drink- driving charge over the weekend.

It came after Phillips had also embroiled in a sex tape scandal during the off- season when a lewd video of him and fellow Panthers reserve grade player Liam Coleman was released online.

The club's general manager Phil Gould confirmed the news on Monday night. "Tyrone Phillips, we met with he and his manager today and Tyrone's made a decision to resign from the Panthers effective immediately," Gould told Channel 9's 100% Footy.

"He's had a difficult time of late and the latest thing on the weekend wasn't good enough so they've parted ways.

"I don't know what he intends to do, but there was a settlement made (Monday) and he's resigned."

The Panthers' reserve grade outside back will appear in Penrith Local Court on April 16 after being arrested and charged in the early hours of Sunday. Police will allege Phillips returned a breath alcohol content reading of .103 after being stopped by police in Cranebrook in Sydney's west at 3.15am.

He has been charged with mid-range drink driving and had his licence suspended. Phillips had earlier turned out for Penrith's reserve grade side in their NSW Cup win over St George Illawarra at Panthers Stadium.

More Stories

drink driving charge nrl panthers tyrone phillips
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    No bail for alleged bikie in Agnes Water extortion

    premium_icon No bail for alleged bikie in Agnes Water extortion

    Community AN ALLEGED bikie accused of extortion and assault has been denied bail in Gladstone and deemed a risk to the community and victims.

    Man cops $1000 fine for assault on singing neighbour

    premium_icon Man cops $1000 fine for assault on singing neighbour

    News The court was told the man just "snapped”.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 8:25 AM
    BMX bid to go before council today

    premium_icon BMX bid to go before council today

    News Matter set to be raised about our prospects of hosting BMX titles.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 8:00 AM