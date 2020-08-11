Two-year-old inspires massive fundraiser

Caity Davis is organising a massive fundraiser this year in the lead up to the world's greatest shave next year. Pictured with children Bailee Pengelly, 8, Oaklyn Pengelly, 2 and Tyler Moss, 9.

GLADSTONE woman Caity Davis has always wanted to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation but when her close friend’s two-year-old boy was diagnosed with the cancer in May, she made the commitment to shave her hair.

“It’s always crossed my mind to do,” Ms Davis said.

“I always thought it was a great cause, this just pushed me more to do it.”

She said her friend and her son have had to move to Brisbane for treatment and are living away from her daughter and fiance – all of which was paid for by the Leukaemia Foundation.

“They help with counselling and are able to do specialist treatment tailored to (the son’s) needs so he doesn’t have to go through a longer process,” she said.

Realising her money would go towards research to help treating children and giving a families a place to stay made her more motivated to do her part.

Ms Davis intention is to do her shave in the week correlating with the boy’s third birthday on January 26, with plans to organise a family fun day.

“I wanted to set my goal at $10,000 but I was a bit scared of not being able to reach so I rolled it down to $7000,” she said.

So far she’s almost halfway to her goal raising $3309 in about two months.

A large portion of that funding came from selling Krispy Kreme donuts.

“It was awesome, I raised $1870 alone just from that fundraiser,” she said.

Along with shaving off more than 30cm of hair, Ms Davis plans to donate her hair to help make a wig for someone undergoing chemotherapy.

“It is going to be a massive change,” she said.

“I’ve had my kids ask ‘can you imagine yourself with no hair?’”

Her next step for fundraising will be putting together prizes for a raffle.

“I’d love any support from the Gladstone community,” she said.

“It’s such a great cause.

“Raising awareness for families going through something like this — it’s not a nice thing

being away from your family while your son is going through something he does not understand.”

