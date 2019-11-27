Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to reports of a toddler being bitten by a brown snake.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to reports of a toddler being bitten by a brown snake.
News

Two-year-old hospitalised after suspected snake bite

Zachary O'Brien
27th Nov 2019 1:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services responded to Wallaville late this morning to reports of a two-year-old who had been bitten by a brown snake.

The child was transported by road after paramedics were called to Wallaville just after 11.20am.

A QAS spokesman said the parents believed the child had been bitten on the foot by a small brown snake.

"She didn't show any symptoms of being bitten," the spokesman said, though said QAS paramedics transported the child to Bundaberg hospital as a precaution.

The child remains at Bundaberg hospital for observation.

qas queensland ambulance service snake bites wallaville
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scope for sale of Curtis Island LNG plant’s assets

        premium_icon Scope for sale of Curtis Island LNG plant’s assets

        News INFRASTRUCTURE investors are being tempted by the potential sale of assets at Shell’s Queensland Curtis ­Liquefied Natural Gas plant at Curtis Island.

        FORMAL PICS: Year 12 students of 2019 walk the red carpet

        premium_icon FORMAL PICS: Year 12 students of 2019 walk the red carpet

        News Check out these galleries from the 2019 Gladstone region formals

        Property with two houses, seven bedrooms set to be auctioned

        premium_icon Property with two houses, seven bedrooms set to be auctioned

        News A GLADSTONE region property with two separate houses, seven bedrooms and three...