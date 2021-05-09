Two women, toddler shot in Times Square

Two women and four-year-old shot in Times Square

Three innocent bystanders - including a toddler - were shot Saturday in Times Square when a man arguing with three other people whipped out a gun and wildly fired into the evening crowd, according to police and sources.

The gunfire erupted just before at 4.55pm outside of 1515 Broadway, along West 44th Street, when a dispute between four men took a violent turn as one of them pulled out a gun and began firing, striking at least three people, none of whom are related, cops and sources said.

A 23-year-old woman was struck in the right thigh, a 43-year-old woman was hit in the left foot, and a four-year-old girl was hit in the left leg, law enforcement sources said.

The child is from Brooklyn and the adults are from Rhode Island and New Jersey, sources said.

Police were in the area and rendered aid immediately.

The shooter may have fled on public transit, a senior law enforcement source said.

The victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive, the sources said.

Streets around Times Square were closed to traffic amid the chaotic aftermath.

The suspect has been described as a black male with short dreadlocks, wearing a zip-up red hoodie and a white soccer jersey bearing the number nine.

An image of the suspect released by the NYPD.

Sakho Khadim described hearing two shots and seeing a toddler with a lot of blood.

"The cops grabbed the baby and put him in the ambulance," Khadim said. "The mother was crying. She said 'I'm good.'"

She then motioned to cops with a thumbs up, Khadim said.

Ciro Iova, who was at McDonald's, said he heard three shots and saw a woman who looked to be in her late 20s on the ground.

"She was crying out for assistance," he said.

Jesse Singh, said he was trying to deliver pizza near a Rayban store when he heard screams, but not shots, and people started running.

"I didn't know what was going on so I started running in the opposite direction. Now I'm stuck behind barricades with these pizzas," he said.

Robin Feld, a tourist from Los Angeles, was in disbelief.

"This is terrifying. I can't believe he (the shooter) is on the loose," she said.

The shooting in the Crossroads of the World comes as the city has started touting its grand reopening after being shutdown because of the pandemic.

"Horrible. What is it going to take?" NYPD Police Benevolent Association tweeted.

"When will our leaders admit they have made a mistake? If this doesn't shock them to reality, what will?"

In a follow-up tweet, the union wrote, "Outlawing proactive enforcement = criminals not afraid to carry guns. And then a dispute breaks out … what did our lawmakers think would happen?"

The NYPD last year disbanded its 600-strong undercover anti-crime unit, after a number of high-profile shootings and deaths.

