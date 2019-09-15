Menu
Emergency Services rushed to three crashes in 12 hours. Photo Bev Lacey
Two women involved in alleged wounding incident

Ashley Pillhofer
15th Sep 2019 8:26 AM
TWO women were taken to hospital after an alleged wounding incident in Mackay last night. 

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to a location off Nebo Road and Griffin Street at 7.43pm after reports of an alleged wounding.

The spokesperson said two women in their 20s were assessed at the scene. Both were transported in a stable condition to Mackay Base Hospital.

It is understood one sustained a leg injury and the other a hand injury. 

Police have been contacted for comment. 

