Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Crime

Two women escape hotel quarantine

18th Aug 2020 3:56 PM

Two women reportedly escaped from mandatory hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia overnight.

It is understood the two women are now in police custody, Nine reports.

 

 

This comes as Western Australia recorded one new COVID-19 case overnight, after a woman in her 20s returned to Perth from overseas.

She is in hotel quarantine.

The state now has a total of 647 coronavirus cases, with five of those active.

All of the active cases are Western Australians who have returned from overseas.

More to come.

Originally published as Two women escape hotel quarantine

coronavirus quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who makes the best coffee in Gladdy?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who makes the best coffee in Gladdy?

        News After putting the call out on Facebook, the region delivered with dozens of nominations who they thought had the best cup of joe.

        Larso’s Take: ‘Titans mad to not re-sign Proctor’

        Premium Content Larso’s Take: ‘Titans mad to not re-sign Proctor’

        News From Proctor’s bite allegation to Storm delight, league legend and “Prince of...

        IN PHOTOS: Gladstone remembers 54th anniversary of Long Tan

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Gladstone remembers 54th anniversary of Long Tan

        News Veterans, politicians and the community gathered at Gladstone’s Anzac Park.

        ROLLING: Police evacuate 'dozens' after Telina gas leak

        Premium Content ROLLING: Police evacuate 'dozens' after Telina gas leak

        News Residents, buildings evacuated after Telina gas leak.