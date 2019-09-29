Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAGEDY: Two women have died after being hit by a car in Nambucca Heads.
TRAGEDY: Two women have died after being hit by a car in Nambucca Heads. Frank Redward
News

Two women dead after being struck by car in Nambucca Heads

Sam Flanagan
by
29th Sep 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO women have died after they were hit by car in Nambucca Heads overnight.

Just before midnight police were called to a Nambucca Heads shopping centre, where two women had been struck by a vehicle and were not responsive.

Despite attempts to resuscitate the pair, both died at the scene. They were a 24-year-old from Bellingen and a 20-year-old from Macksville.

Police have established a crime scene and detectives from Mid North Coast Police District have commenced inquiries.

Officers are waiting to speak to two people, currently being treated in hospital, to assist them with their enquiries into the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
coffs clarence police coffs coast emergency nambucca heads nambucca heads crime
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Dream beachfront homes for sale

    premium_icon Dream beachfront homes for sale

    Property MANY people dream of one day living on the water’s edge and a number of houses on the market mean that dream could become a reality.

    ‘Grit and Courage’ wins at photography contest

    premium_icon ‘Grit and Courage’ wins at photography contest

    News WHEN disaster strikes, photographer Sarah-Jayne Ebsworth heads straight to the...

    Local fire ban still in place

    premium_icon Local fire ban still in place

    News The local fire ban will remain in place into next month.

    Police commemorate fallen officers

    premium_icon Police commemorate fallen officers

    News Police officers march down Auckland St for National Police Remembrance Day.