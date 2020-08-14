Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two women have been charged over an allegedly botched home birth where the mother died of blood loss.
Two women have been charged over an allegedly botched home birth where the mother died of blood loss.
Crime

Two women charged over fatal homebirth that killed mum

by Caroline Schelle
14th Aug 2020 2:31 PM

Two women have been charged with negligent homicide over the death of a woman during an allegedly botched home birth in Melbourne in 2012.

A Preston woman, 59, and a 42-year-old woman from Mullumbimby in NSW have been charged with negligent manslaughter over the death of Caroline Lovell in January 2012.

The 36-year-old Watsonia woman died in the Austin Hospital from massive blood loss after the birth.

The mother delivered a healthy baby girl before she died, an inquest found.

Both women will face Melbourne Magistrates Court next week.

Originally published as Two women charged over fatal homebirth

baby death homebirth

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ towns in top list of long weekend ‘go-to’ destinations

        Premium Content CQ towns in top list of long weekend ‘go-to’ destinations

        Travel Two CQ towns have had a substantial surge in interest as long weekend destinations, according to a booking agent.

        • 14th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
        Work begins on upgrading botanic gardens pathways

        Premium Content Work begins on upgrading botanic gardens pathways

        Council News Here’s how the construction will impact your access to the gardens.

        Channel your inner Rambo with CQ Blasters

        Premium Content Channel your inner Rambo with CQ Blasters

        News Toy gel blaster guns shooting water-filled gel balls are available for hire.

        Luncheon focused on parenting support for Gladstone

        Premium Content Luncheon focused on parenting support for Gladstone

        News To raise funds for Strong Communities, Senator Amanda Stoker will be the guest of...