Two will become one after GRL amalgamation announced

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's been a process years in the making but the future of rugby league in Gladstone has taken a positive turn.

Gladstone Junior Rugby League and Gladstone Senior Rugby League will amalgamate.

The new entity will be called Rugby League Gladstone Ltd and a new governance structure will be put in place.

A board of management of 5-7 people will be set up and oversee a league manager.

Underneath the league manager will be five advisory committees - Finance, Facilities, Governance, Development and Competition - with a preference to have 3-5 people per committee as appointed by the board.

Current Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff said the new structure would alleviate much of the pressure placed on the small group of volunteers running the junior and senior leagues.

"The senior and junior committees are the same people so it made sense to start the amalgamation process," Duff said.

"It will also allow us to spread the roles out so we can invite a lot more people to participate in the direction of the sport.

"So instead of four people with the assistance of the QRL operations manager doing everything, we'll have five groups.

"We want to bring it down to specific groups that understand their task and the matters that need to be worked on."

ONE TEAM: Gladstone Junior Rugby League and Gladstone Senior Rugby League will amalgamate to become Rugby League Gladstone Ltd. Matt Harris

Duff said running two organisations had proved problematic for volunteers.

"We've all got full-time jobs as well and if we can specialise the areas people won't be putting in as much time," he said.

"The least amount of time they can spend will be more beneficial to them and if we specialise it will be better for the sport."

Duff is hoping to attract people who specialise in areas applicable to the five advisory committees.

"We call on mums and dads to put up their hand. We want to make this more professional and give people autonomy," he said.

"It's not just rugby league people we want to chase but others who can bring a skillset to us and want to be a part of a progressive sport and be part of the community."

Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff. Matt Taylor GLA210218DUFF

Duff said there were a lot of processes that needed to be adhered to behind the scenes.

"We had to make sure the process was going to work, had to understand exactly what we wanted and then there's the high cost of actually doing it," he said.

"They'll be a change of constitution so we are doing it properly and it will virtually be a company ... it comes as an expensive cost with legal fees.

"The main thing was getting the process right and understand the fit was going to be good for rugby league in Gladstone and I think we've got it right."