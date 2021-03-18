Two violated orders means court for Gladstone man

A Gladstone man faced the local Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to breaching two orders including a domestic violence order.

A Gladstone man who violated two orders within months of having them made, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The man, 45, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order and contravening a police protection order.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On February 4, the defendant was released from the Gladstone Police Station watchhouse on a police protection notice.

The notice required the defendant to appear at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 11.

A condition of one of the notices was the defendant was prohibited from entering, or attempting to enter or remaining at the stated premises or approaching within 100 metres of the premises.

At 7.40pm on February 24 Gladstone police attended the aggrieved’s address as she was suffering from convulsions.

Upon entry into the dwelling, police located the defendant seated next to the aggrieved.

Police questioned the defendant who stated he knew of the conditions of the PPN and did not go to court as required on February 11.

The defendant was issued a notice to appear in court.

On February 27, at 2.35pm police attended the aggrieved’s address when the defendant answered the door while the aggrieved was sitting in the lounge room.

When questioned about his reasons for being at the address, the defendant stated he had not received any domestic violence orders from police.

The order was explained to the defendant and he could not provide police any lawful or emergent reason for being at the address.

The defendant was issued a notice to appear in court.

Mr Manthey convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years’ probation for the violation of both protection orders and convictions were recorded.

