CRASH: Police are on route to what is believed to be the fourth crash in the region today.
Two vehicle crash outside Boyne Island medical centre

liana walker
15th May 2019 1:44 PM
Update 1.50pm:

TWO patients have been treated by paramedics at the scene of the crash at the Hayes and Wyndham avenue intersection. 

A QAS spokesperson said there were no serious injuries and both patients were in a stable condition.  

Earlier: 

EMERGENCY services are on route to a two vehicle crash in Boyne Island.

The incident occurred around 1.24pm this after near the medical centre on Hayes and Wyndham avenues.

It is believed to be the fourth crash in the region today.

Emergency services attended a car crash into a tree on Philip St in Gladstone West just after 10am this morning.

Around 11.30 this morning a car rolled over on Mout Larcom Bracewell Road, 8km out of Mt Larcom.

It's understood there was another crash at Boyne Island on Malpas St, however the police did not attend.

More to come.

