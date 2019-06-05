Eight children involved in car accident on major road
UPDATE 4.10pm
EIGHT children and two adults have been taken to Gladstone hospital after a two vehicle crash on Dawson Hwy and Breslin St.
All patients have sustained minor injuries and were transported in a stable condition for further monitoring.
Earlier:
TWO vehicles have been involved in a crash on a major road in West Gladstone this afternoon.
It is understood one of the vehicles may contain children.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.30pm on the corner of Breslin St and Dawson Hwy.
Ambulance are currently on scene.
MORE TO COME