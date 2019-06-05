Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ten people were taken to hospital, including eight children, after a two vehicle accident on the corner of Dawson Highway and Breslin Street, Gladstone.
Ten people were taken to hospital, including eight children, after a two vehicle accident on the corner of Dawson Highway and Breslin Street, Gladstone. Matt Taylor
Breaking

Eight children involved in car accident on major road

liana walker
by
5th Jun 2019 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.10pm

EIGHT children and two adults have been taken to Gladstone hospital after a two vehicle crash on Dawson Hwy and Breslin St. 

All patients have sustained minor injuries and were transported in a stable condition for further monitoring.  

Ten people were taken to hospital, including eight children, after a two vehicle accident on the corner of Dawson Highway and Breslin Street, Gladstone.
Ten people were taken to hospital, including eight children, after a two vehicle accident on the corner of Dawson Highway and Breslin Street, Gladstone. Matt Taylor


 

Earlier:

TWO vehicles have been involved in a crash on a major road in West Gladstone this afternoon.

It is understood one of the vehicles may contain children.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.30pm on the corner of Breslin St and Dawson Hwy.

Ambulance are currently on scene.

MORE TO COME

crash rtc west gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Teen accused of rape attempt, assault to stay behind bars

    premium_icon Teen accused of rape attempt, assault to stay behind bars

    News THE 18-year-old West Gladstone teen police have accused of a horror rape attempt and assault of a young woman has been remanded in custody until late July.

    How new upgrades help students get to school safely

    premium_icon How new upgrades help students get to school safely

    News Resident raises concerns and gets issue fixed.

    • 5th Jun 2019 5:09 PM
    New gym owners to create unique fitness coaching experience

    premium_icon New gym owners to create unique fitness coaching experience

    News "A business opportunity came up to take over ownership of the gym”