Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENT: One person taken to hospital after a crash this morning.
ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENT: One person taken to hospital after a crash this morning. Bev Lacey
News

Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash at roundabout

19th Feb 2019 8:52 AM | Updated: 12:37 PM

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash this morning.

Two cars and one van collided at the roundabout on the corners of Eileen and North Sts just before 8.30am.

Paramedics were called to the scene where a woman was placed on a stretcher and taken to Dalby Hospital.

a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told the Dalby Herald the woman was in a stable condition after suffering minor injuries.

The Herald understands an unknown number of children were inside one of the vehicles.

accident crash editors picks qas

Top Stories

    END OF AN ERA: Gladstone's last video store is closing

    premium_icon END OF AN ERA: Gladstone's last video store is closing

    News "We would like to take a moment to thank all of our customers for their patronage over the years."

    Tropical tradition set to brighten spirits for Harbour Fest

    premium_icon Tropical tradition set to brighten spirits for Harbour Fest

    News A local Gladstone group is bringing back the tradition.

    'Terrible': The rumour that has impacted local accountants

    premium_icon 'Terrible': The rumour that has impacted local accountants

    Business 'We couldn't understand where everyone was going'

    TC Oma whips up 'hazardous' conditions for region's coast

    premium_icon TC Oma whips up 'hazardous' conditions for region's coast

    News A BOM representative says it is hard to guess how long it will last.