Two-up canned as COVID-19 kills Anzac Day tradition

Games of two-up being played at Yaralla Sports Club in previous years. Photo: Luka Kauzlaric

CALLS of ‘head-em-up’ or ‘come in spinner’ won’t ring out in two-up games across the Gladstone region on Anzac Day, with the COVID-19 pandemic killing the once-a-year tradition in Queensland – but not NSW.

Legal in Queensland only on Anzac Day, the traditional game of betting on heads or tails when two pennies are hurled into the air is banned this year.

The tradition dates back to convicts in 1798.

A Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation spokeswoman said as the state continued to try to flatten the coronavirus curve, two-up won’t be permitted in 2020.

“For two-up to be lawfully conducted in Queensland, it must be conducted on an RSL or services club premises or another licensed premises for a function approved in writing by an RSL sub-branch,” the spokeswoman said.

“Unfortunately, with the temporary closure of licensed premises, under the direction of the

chief health officer, two-up will not be permitted on Anzac Day 2020.”

Despite this, the spokeswoman said traditional liquor sales laws would still apply.

“The current advice for licensees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) health emergency, is that they are permitted to sell takeaway alcohol from 1pm on Anzac Day under the conditions applying to the various licence types during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the spokeswoman said.

“The sale of alcohol prior to 1pm on Anzac Day is not permitted.”

The latest coronavirus (COVID-19) advice for liquor and gaming licensees, as well as standard information for Anzac Day and two-up, is available at www.business.qld.gov.au, or by following OLGR’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/qldolgr.