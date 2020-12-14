Menu
Two treated after New Auckland crash

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 7:41 AM
EMERGENCY Services crews responded to a car crash at New Auckland early this morning.

At 4.08am, Gladstone paramedics received a call regarding a car which had crashed into a power pole on Beak St.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said two crews attended the scene as a precaution.

Paramedics treated two people for minor injuries, but no transport to Gladstone Hospital was required.

Emergency services crews declared the area safe and departed about 4.35am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman could not confirm if anyone was charged following the incident.

