Two-train shutdown scheduled at Curtis Island LNG plant

A plant operator working at one of APLNG's new gas processing facilities.

ONE of the three Curtis Island LNG plants is preparing for a shutdown of its two trains in March and April.

The Australia Pacific Liquefied Natural Gas plant said in a notice to the Australian Energy Market Operator it would close one train on March 8 - 23 and the other on April 14 - 29.

The facility's operator Conoco Philips said they could not yet confirm how many jobs the shutdowns would create.

It follows neighbouring project QGC's three-week major maintenance shutdown in October last year, the largest scale maintenance work since the plant started production in December 2014.

The maintenance work created more than 400 jobs with approximately 90% of the positions filled by locals. Other major industries in Gladstone are preparing for maintenance work early this year.

According to Gladstone Industry Leadership Group's shutdown calendar Cement Australia, Gladstone Ports Corporation and Gladstone Power Station have planned maintenance work next month.