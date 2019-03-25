Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The two children
The two children
News

Toddler and young child critical after near drownings

by Elise Williams
25th Mar 2019 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER and a young child have been rushed to hospital following a near drowning in Morayfield.

Paramedics were called to a pool at a private residence at 4.31pm with reports of two unconscious children being pulled from the water at an address on Michael Avenue.

The Critical Care Paramedics and High Acuity Response Unit treated the pair at the scene before they were taken to hospital.

One of the children was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital, while the other was taken to Caboolture Hospital.

Unconfirmed reports say the children were aged two and 16 months.

Both children are in a critical condition.

editors picks pool safety

Top Stories

    Man's sick Snapchat messages to mate's daughter

    premium_icon Man's sick Snapchat messages to mate's daughter

    News The court was told police seized Farrar's phone and found several Snapchat messages, photos and videos that indicated he and the child had sex.

    UPDATE: Major road still closed after truck roll over

    premium_icon UPDATE: Major road still closed after truck roll over

    News EMERGENCY services just arrived at the scene

    BREAKING: Ute rolls over at Boyne Island

    BREAKING: Ute rolls over at Boyne Island

    Breaking Emergency services on the scene with traffic diversions in place.

    • 25th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
    Community crows over Calliope's day

    premium_icon Community crows over Calliope's day

    News Calliope Roosters host Family Day at Bunting Park.