Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two female teenagers were taken to Rockhampton Hospital via the RACQ Capricorn Rescue chopper following a four-wheel buggy rollover at Roundstone on May 22.
Two female teenagers were taken to Rockhampton Hospital via the RACQ Capricorn Rescue chopper following a four-wheel buggy rollover at Roundstone on May 22.
News

Two teens injured in buggy rollover on rural CQ property

Kristen Booth
22nd May 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two female teenagers suffered arm injuries from a four-wheel buggy rollover near Moura on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service crew and RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the accident which occurred on a private property about 12.30pm at Roundstone.

One female sustained injuries to both arms while the other female had injuries on one arm.

Both patients were flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Two teens injured in buggy rollover on rural CQ property

buggy rollover qas racq capricorn rescue rescue chopper rockhampton hospital teenagers
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community invited to share views on bike path project

        Premium Content Community invited to share views on bike path project

        Politics ”We are committed to ensuring these benefits are felt by the Gladstone community.”

        Accused copper wire thief has bail denied

        Premium Content Accused copper wire thief has bail denied

        Crime The man stole copper wire from NRG Powerstation Gladstone.

        Teen hospitalised after rural motorbike crash

        Premium Content Teen hospitalised after rural motorbike crash

        Rural The incident happened on a private property in Calliope.

        Home terror: “I’m going to f****** burn the house down”

        Premium Content Home terror: “I’m going to f****** burn the house down”

        Crime A man poured petrol through his lounge room after threatening to kill his partner...