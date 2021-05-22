Two female teenagers were taken to Rockhampton Hospital via the RACQ Capricorn Rescue chopper following a four-wheel buggy rollover at Roundstone on May 22.

Two female teenagers suffered arm injuries from a four-wheel buggy rollover near Moura on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service crew and RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the accident which occurred on a private property about 12.30pm at Roundstone.

One female sustained injuries to both arms while the other female had injuries on one arm.

Both patients were flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Two teens injured in buggy rollover on rural CQ property