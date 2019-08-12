Menu
Car crash in Cranbourne. The alleged stolen car is the light blue Holden. Picture: Ian Currie
News

Two teens dead in horrific car smash

by AAP
12th Aug 2019 5:03 AM

Two teens are dead and a third is fighting for life after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Melbourne.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman died when the blue Commodore they were in hit another car at Cranbourne just after 4pm on Sunday.

 

The scene of a fatal accident in Cranbourne. Picture: Nine News.
The Commodore is suspected of being stolen and the driver, a 20-year-old man, allegedly tried to flee the scene but was stopped by a passerby and taken to hospital where he remains under police guard.

 

A 20-year-old man, allegedly tried to flee the scene but was stopped by a passerby. Picture: Nine News
Police have yet to lay any charges.

A third passenger, a 17-year-old girl, is fighting for life while a fourth, an 18-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the other car, a 39-year-old woman, suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, while two girls, aged six and nine, escaped with minor injuries.

