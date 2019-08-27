Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two teens charged after fleeing police in stolen car

Greg Osborn
by
27th Aug 2019 9:33 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl have been charged with stealing and unlawful driving after the stolen vehicle they were travelling in crashed and rolled at Annerley late on Sunday night.

The black Holden Cruze was stolen from Raceview on Sunday. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7
The black Holden Cruze was stolen from Raceview on Sunday. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7

Police alleged the car, which had been stolen from Raceview earlier on Sunday, was driven at speed by the 17-year-old through the area after being followed by police.

The black Holden Cruze was stolen from Raceview on Sunday. Picture: Channel 7/Sunrise
The black Holden Cruze was stolen from Raceview on Sunday. Picture: Channel 7/Sunrise

Six people were injured in the incident on Ipswich Rd, including two motorists who's car was hit from behind by the speeding black Holden Cruze.

A teen has been arrested for allegedly rolling a stolen car into a power pole at Annerley in Brisbane's south on Sunday night. Picture: Channel 7/Sunrise
A teen has been arrested for allegedly rolling a stolen car into a power pole at Annerley in Brisbane's south on Sunday night. Picture: Channel 7/Sunrise

All the occupants of the stolen vehicle, the driver, the 14-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and boy, were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The two people in the stationary vehicle were also taken to hospital in a stable condition. 

Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the incident.

editors picks police pursuits stolen cars traffic crashes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    MAYOR EXPLAINS: How your rates are calculated

    premium_icon MAYOR EXPLAINS: How your rates are calculated

    Council News GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett has explained how rates are calculated, amid an increasing outcry for rates to be decreased.

    • 27th Aug 2019 11:49 AM
    REVEALED: Opening date for new servo confirmed

    premium_icon REVEALED: Opening date for new servo confirmed

    Business A Viva Energy spokeswoman said they're excited to announce the date

    • 27th Aug 2019 11:48 AM
    Man stole passports, $6000 in jewellery in safe burglary

    premium_icon Man stole passports, $6000 in jewellery in safe burglary

    News Gladstone man tells court his mum usually keeps him in line

    • 27th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
    Store sweeps the floor with national recognition

    premium_icon Store sweeps the floor with national recognition

    Business This is why they were awarded best in the state and country