Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Two taken to hospital after car hits power pole

Crystal Jones
3rd Sep 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash at East Bundaberg.

The incident happened around 10am on Bargara Rd, opposite the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Barrel.

Multiple crews were on scene including ambulance, police and firefighters.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the two patients had been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Two cars collided in the incident, with one vehicle colliding with a power pole.

The crash is one of several in the Bundaberg region in recent days.

 

The scene of the crash on Bargara Rd, East Bundaberg.
The scene of the crash on Bargara Rd, East Bundaberg.
bundaberg car crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Goondoon St cafe puts Gladdy on the map

        Premium Content Goondoon St cafe puts Gladdy on the map

        News A Goondoon Street Cafe has put Gladstone on the map, after being ranked in the top 10 per cent of restaurants and cafes in the world.

        • 3rd Sep 2020 1:22 PM
        Woman in hospital after falling off horse

        Premium Content Woman in hospital after falling off horse

        Breaking Update: The woman has been taken to Gladstone Hospital.

        OPINION: Ciggy price hike punishing regional Aussies

        Premium Content OPINION: Ciggy price hike punishing regional Aussies

        Letters to the Editor The founding chairman of the Australian Tobacco Harm Reduction Association recently...

        Influential CQ organisations pen significant agreement

        Premium Content Influential CQ organisations pen significant agreement

        News Two of the region’s most influential organisations have signed a Memorandum of...