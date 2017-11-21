Two stubbies in the fridge remind drunk driver of messy night

A DRUNK cook who crashed his ute after drinking beers and Jim Beam, and who feared he might get the chop from his pub job has been granted a special work licence.

Michael Paku, 51, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving at 2am on Sunday, October 15.

Paku told magistrate Belinda Merrin he now keeps two beers in his fridge so every time he opens the door this reminds him not to drink.

The court heard from prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt that police went to an accident scene on Countess Russell Crescent at 2.15am and found a crashed green Toyota Landcruiser.

Paku was standing there with blood on his face and clothes, and told officers he'd been drinking at Agnes Water Tavern after work.

Snr Cnst Blunt said Paku seemed intoxicated, needed physical assistance to stand up, and was unable to tell police which direction he had been driving.

A breath test gave an alcohol reading of 0.133, - Paku said he drank XXXX Gold and Jim Beam at the tavern.

He said he meant to get a courtesy bus then changed his mind at the last minute.

In making his application for a restricted work licence, Paku said where he lived was quite a steep hill and he did shift work and when he came home late at night it was really dark.

He said taxi fares would be expensive with broken work shifts.

Paku said he had not had a drink since the night of the crash and was very embarrassed.

"I keep two stubbies in my fridge. Every time I open it, it reminds me," he said.

"I just had a bad night. I'm just glad I didn't hurt anyone else."

Paku was fined $700 and disqualified for four months.

However, Ms Merrin granted him the restricted work licence, warning Paku that he must keep a log book, not carry passengers, and that it was only to go the most direct route between his home and employment.