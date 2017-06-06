Two star teachers are finalists in national competition

Keiyah Ford has been nominated for A Day Made Better Teaching Awards. Pictured with Lilly Ryton-Benton, 9, Xavier Gehle, 9, and Kodi James, 9.

TWO teachers from the Gladstone region have been named as finalists for a national teaching award.

Clinton State School teachers Harriet Star and Kieyah Ford were both nominated for 'A Day Made Better Teaching' awards.

"It's a pretty incredible feeling," Ms Star said.

"I've had a tough first two years teaching, so it's nice people appreciate what I've done."

The competition aims to recognise school teachers across the country who inspire, nurture and encourage their students to build confidence and life skills, by doing more than just teaching.

Ms Star said she learnt the importance of a trusting teacher-student relationship during her time teaching at a remote community in northern Australia.

"You literally spend the first three weeks forming a relationship with the kids ... it's really important to me," she said.

With 27 students, teachers and parents nominating Ms Star, the young teacher said it was great to feel acknowledged.

"I'm pretty stoked, it proves to everyone I can do it and I am a decent teacher," Ms Star said.

Having only been teaching for six months, Ms Ford said being nominated for the competition came as a complete shock.

"I didn't even know I was nominated until (not long) ago," she said.

"I feel very honoured, it's very exciting."

Previously a student and school captain at Clinton State School herself, Ms Ford said her first year of teaching had been quite challenging but also quite rewarding.

She said she wasn't fussed about whether she goes on to win the national competition, and just felt privileged to be nominated.

The two teachers now have a chance to win prizes valued at over $6000.

Nominations are open until June 25.