Two men have been transported to hospital overnight in serious condition following an alleged stabbing at the grounds of an AFL club on the Gold Coast.
Crime

Two stabbed at footy club

by Nilsson Jones
17th Apr 2021 11:34 AM
Emergency services have been called to an alleged stabbing in the early hours at a football club in Elanora, on the Gold Coast.
The alleged stabbing occurred at an AFL club, located on Guineas Creek Road.

Paramedics transported two male patients to Gold Coast University Hospital in serious but stable conditions following an alleged wounding at the private address around 4.15am.
A male in his 20s suffered a chest injury, and a male in his late teens suffered head injuries.

A QPS spokesman said police were called to the incident and said four men refused to co-operate with their investigations.

Police are not suggesting the incident involved people connected to the club.

Originally published as Two stabbed at Gold Coast footy club

crime police stabbing violence

