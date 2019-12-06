Menu
Chanel's Kasi Richardson defends Valleys’ Meg Collins in the A1 Women’s netball - Chanel vs Valleys
Netball

Two set for academy squad

NICK KOSSATCH
6th Dec 2019 9:05 AM
NETBALL: Two of Gladstone’s most promising players could find themselves playing at the elite level.

Cream of Gladstone netball rises to the top at talent camp

Gladstone took on teams from much bigger regions

Chanel College pair Kasi Richardson and Olivia Gibbs have been selected in the Capricorn Netball Academy squad for next year.

Former Gladstone player Esther Bourke, now based in Rockhampton, is also in the squad.

CNA assistant coach Kristy Bradley said defenders Richardson and Gibbs impressed at an academy training camp in Rockhampton.

“The camp focused on core skills of netball and we looked at developing decision-making while on court,” Bradley said.

“It was something new for the girls but also a great opportunity for development.”

Bradley said both girls had improved throughout the season.

“Kasi has improved especially after playing in the under-16 Claws team last year,” she said.

“Olivia is eager and a hard worker. She really showed a great attitude toward work at selections.”

Bradley said that while only two players from Gladstone were selected in the squad, it will give Gladstone players an insight into the level of talent in the region and what it takes for them to mix it with our best.

“There are a lot of opportunities for players to develop in our region and this is the first big step in terms of mixing with the best players in the region,” she said.

The camp in Rocky was one of four for the year. Bradley said players born in 2004 and 2005 can still trial for the Capricorn Claws, and all players outside of the academy squad are still eligible for Claws selection.

“Players can also be invited to camps next year based on performances at association level,” Bradley said.

