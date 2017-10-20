27°
'I'm shaken': Two bomb threats in five days at Gladstone schools

Sarah Steger
by

IN FIVE days two bomb threats were made at high schools in the Gladstone region.

About 1pm on Tuesday, Queensland Police responded to reports of a bomb threat at Toolooa State High School.

Students and staff evacuated the school, following the procedures in place for emergency situations.

For one hour, classrooms were empty and silent while police searched the campus.

"They found nothing ... no signs of a bomb and nothing out of the ordinary," a QPS spokeswoman told The Observer today.

Shortly after the search was concluded, students returned to their classrooms.

But the threat was not the first this month, with a resident reporting there was an evacuation at Gladstone State High School, five days earlier (Friday 13 October).

"Police cars, helicopters, and evacuations is all (students) saw," a grandmother of a student Barb Smith said.

"I'm really shaken."

"I just can't believe it. In Gladstone!"

Mrs Smith said her friend who has a child who attends the school is "wild" about the lack of information about the threat.

"They haven't told people much at all," she said.

"She had to really dig to get the bare minimum information.

"Why are they hiding it? People need to know when there's a bomb scare!"

Queensland Department of Education and Training was contacted for comment on Wednesday.

