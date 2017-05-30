Two regional parks up for state awards

CHANCE TO WN: The pumptrack is up for a state award at a ceremony in Mackay tonight.

TWO parks in Gladstone are up for state awards of excellence.

The Gladstone Pumptrack and the Alf Larson/Lions Park redevelopment in Miriam Vale are Queensland finalists in the Parks and Leisure Australia's Awards of Excellence.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett will travel to Mackay tomorrow to attend the awards.

"They're two very good projects that are close to my heart,” he said.

"There was some community opposition to Miriam Vale Lions Park and I always said that this will one of the greatest parks for Miriam Vale and the region.

"The idea of the park is to pull people off the road, have a break and also spend some money in our main street of Miriam Vale, and it's done that.”

The pumptrack, which is in Memorial Park near the PCYC, officially opened in December last year and has proved very popular.

Currently it is the largest pumptrack in Australia.

Cr Burnett said until someone built a bigger and better one, Gladstone's was the best. "The pumptrack is different, it's new and it's exciting,” he said.

The mayor said to be nominated was exciting.

"Win, lose or draw, the fact that they're nominated for the awards, and are going to be on the state stage, it's drawing attention to the area anyway,” Cr Burnett said. "Projects like this don't get the state and national attention like this that they're getting unless they're worthy in the first place,” he said.

Cr Burnett was bullish about the prospects of winning. "I do believe that we will win,” he said.