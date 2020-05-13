Two police suspended for accessing personal information

TWO police officers from the central region of Queensland have been stood down for accessing personal information in the past two weeks.

On April 29, Queensland police announced a 25-year-old female constable had been stood down from duty.

“The officer is the subject of an investigation into allegations she inappropriately accessed and released confidential information,” a police spokesperson said.

Then, two days later, a male constable aged 25 was also stood down from duty over the same allegations.

“In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct,” a police spokesperson said.

“This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.”