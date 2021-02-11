Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy.
Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy.
News

Two people treated after West Gladstone hit and run

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
11th Feb 2021 8:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 9.03AM:

Two people were treated by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash outside of Hungry Jacks in West Gladstone on Thursday morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said both patients were from the same vehicle and did not require hospitalisation. 

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were continuing their response after a man driving a white Toyota sedan drove off after the crash.  

More to come. 

Initial 8.38AM:

Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy after a two-vehicle crash outside of Hungry Jacks in West Gladstone on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man driving a white Toyota sedan drove off after the crash.

More to come.

More Stories

west gladstone crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two people hospitalised after crash on Dawson Hwy

        Two people hospitalised after crash on Dawson Hwy

        Breaking Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.19am.

        EXPLAINED: Why Gladstone’s rental prices have jumped so much

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Why Gladstone’s rental prices have jumped so much

        Property A new report from the RTA shows just how much rental prices have increased in...

        Uncertainty remains for Gladstone Rockmans store

        Premium Content Uncertainty remains for Gladstone Rockmans store

        News Here’s what the store’s parent company had to say.

        Mining union slams two key elements of IR bill

        Premium Content Mining union slams two key elements of IR bill

        News The mining union’s Tony Maher says new industrial relations laws will drive down...