Two people treated after West Gladstone hit and run

Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy.

Update 9.03AM:

Two people were treated by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash outside of Hungry Jacks in West Gladstone on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said both patients were from the same vehicle and did not require hospitalisation.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were continuing their response after a man driving a white Toyota sedan drove off after the crash.

More to come.

Initial 8.38AM:

Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy after a two-vehicle crash outside of Hungry Jacks in West Gladstone on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man driving a white Toyota sedan drove off after the crash.

More to come.