Two people treated after West Gladstone hit and run
Update 9.03AM:
Two people were treated by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash outside of Hungry Jacks in West Gladstone on Thursday morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said both patients were from the same vehicle and did not require hospitalisation.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were continuing their response after a man driving a white Toyota sedan drove off after the crash.
Initial 8.38AM:
Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy after a two-vehicle crash outside of Hungry Jacks in West Gladstone on Thursday morning.
